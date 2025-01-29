Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine military officers meet with 94th AAMDC leadership

    Philippine military officers meet with 94th AAMDC leadership

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Maj. Gen. Rommel Rosalejos Cordova, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, J5, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), visits with different sections within the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 30, 2025. During the visit, Cordova was briefed by several 94th AAMDC leaders, including U.S. Army Col. Matthew Dalton, deputy commanding officer (DCO), Col. Eric Soler, G3 operations officer, and Mr. John Reeves, exercise support branch lead assigned to Pacific Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Center (PIC). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (All images cropped, adjusted, and color corrected to emphasize the subject.)

