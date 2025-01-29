Combat Readiness Inspection: Temporary Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen build a temporary barracks during the Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Jan. 31, 2025. Airmen hammered down stakes along the outline of plotted ground to establish a base for sheltering Airmen in the simulated deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)