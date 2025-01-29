Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Readiness Inspection: Temporary Barracks [Image 2 of 4]

    Combat Readiness Inspection: Temporary Barracks

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U. S. Air Force Airmen carry metal frames during the Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Jan. 31, 2025. To ensure mission readiness when sent on future deployments, Airmen established rapport with each other by completing tasks together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:50
    Photo ID: 8850085
    VIRIN: 250128-F-JG177-3195
    Resolution: 5662x3767
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
