Combat Readiness Inspection: Temporary Barracks

U. S. Airmen coordinate building a temporary barracks during the Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Jan. 31, 2025. Airmen used various tools to build a temporary barracks and established lodging for use while deployed in a foreign environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)
|01.27.2025
|01.31.2025 16:50
|8850084
|250128-F-JG177-3200
|5577x3711
|1.95 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
