    Combat Readiness Inspection: Temporary Barracks [Image 1 of 4]

    Combat Readiness Inspection: Temporary Barracks

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U. S. Airmen coordinate building a temporary barracks during the Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Jan. 31, 2025. Airmen used various tools to build a temporary barracks and established lodging for use while deployed in a foreign environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

