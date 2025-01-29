Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airmen secures an arresting cable during an annual certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. An arresting cable certification is an annual requirement for the 437th Operations Support Squadron airfield management team testing the Barrier Arresting Kit-12 arresting cable system for pilots to execute a safe emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)