U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Weishuhn and Staff Sgt. Ryan Crawford, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, and Maj. David Leedom, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, McEntire National Guard Base, South Carolina, conducts post-flight equipment inspections after completing an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)