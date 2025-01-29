Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arresting Cable Certification [Image 6 of 7]

    Arresting Cable Certification

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Weishuhn and Staff Sgt. Ryan Crawford, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, and Maj. David Leedom, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, McEntire National Guard Base, South Carolina, conducts post-flight equipment inspections after completing an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 8850082
    VIRIN: 250128-F-RS563-1384
    Resolution: 5999x3991
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    F-16
    Charleston
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

