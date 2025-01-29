Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Leedom, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, is towed to re-fuel after completing an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. Joint Base Charleston works in conjunction with different bases to maximize mission performance through safety training procedures and annual certifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)