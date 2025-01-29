Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arresting Cable Certification [Image 3 of 7]

    Arresting Cable Certification

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Maj. David Leedom, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, is towed to re-fuel after completing an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. Joint Base Charleston works in conjunction with different bases to maximize mission performance through safety training procedures and annual certifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    F-16
    Charleston
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

