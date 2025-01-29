Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Maj. David Leedom, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, converses with a crew chief after an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. An arresting cable certification is an annual requirement for the 437th Operations Support Squadron airfield management team testing the Barrier Arresting Kit-12 arresting cable system for pilots to execute a safe emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 8850078
    VIRIN: 250128-F-RS563-1205
    Resolution: 3048x4581
    Size: 577.79 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    F-16
    Charleston
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

