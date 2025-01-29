Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Leedom, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, converses with a crew chief after an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. An arresting cable certification is an annual requirement for the 437th Operations Support Squadron airfield management team testing the Barrier Arresting Kit-12 arresting cable system for pilots to execute a safe emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)