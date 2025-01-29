Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Leedom, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, McEntire National Guard Base, South Carolina, conducts post-flight checks after an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. The retractable tailhook enables pilots to safely conduct an emergency landing catching the aircraft arresting system that decelerates the aircraft for a secure touchdown. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)