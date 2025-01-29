501st CSW partners with AFPC leadership to strengthen pathfinder support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson J. O'Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center (AFPC) commander, Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, AFPC command chief and members of the AFPC leadership team gather for a tour at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. O'Donnell toured multiple bases across the 501st Combat Support Wing and engaged with base leadership to increase awareness of talent management issues, enable better teamwork and execution, and get feedback on how AFPC can better assist Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)