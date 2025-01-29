Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st CSW partners with AFPC leadership to strengthen pathfinder support [Image 6 of 8]

    501st CSW partners with AFPC leadership to strengthen pathfinder support

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson J. O'Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center (AFPC) commander, right, and Col. William C. Smith, 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW) deputy commander, left, walk to the Fairford Troop Cafeteria during an immersion tour at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. O'Donnell toured multiple bases across the 501st CSW and engaged with base leadership to increase awareness of talent management issues, enable better teamwork and execution, and get feedback on how AFPC can better assist Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

