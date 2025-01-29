501st CSW partners with AFPC leadership to strengthen pathfinder support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson J. O'Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center (AFPC) commander, right, and Col. William C. Smith, 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW) deputy commander, left, walk to the Fairford Troop Cafeteria during an immersion tour at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. O'Donnell toured multiple bases across the 501st CSW and engaged with base leadership to increase awareness of talent management issues, enable better teamwork and execution, and get feedback on how AFPC can better assist Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)