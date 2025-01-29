Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight engineer promoted to Chief

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Pedro McCabe is promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 26, 2025. McCabe is a flight engineer assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:39
    Photo ID: 8849404
    VIRIN: 250126-Z-SP486-1058
    Resolution: 4626x3078
    Size: 384.51 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Flight engineer promoted to Chief [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

