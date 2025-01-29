Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Fort Leavenworth recognizes workforce [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Fort Leavenworth recognizes workforce

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Sean Bergosh 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Garrison Commander Col. Duane Mosier and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Vanessa Sun award Audrey Crook, Directorate of Public Works Program Analyst, with the Garrison Supply Discipline Professional of the Year certificate and present her with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal during the Garrison Town Hall Meeting Jan. 22 at the Frontier Conference Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 8849359
    VIRIN: 250122-D-LX278-1230
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Fort Leavenworth recognizes workforce [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Bergosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Fort Leavenworth recognizes workforce
    USAG Fort Leavenworth recognizes workforce
    USAG Fort Leavenworth recognizes workforce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download