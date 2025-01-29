The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing returned home from a deployment to U.S. Central Command Jan. 29, 2025. The returning Guardsmen arrived in KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and co-workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 10:38
|Photo ID:
|8849294
|VIRIN:
|252901-Z-NQ177-1654
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|15.34 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
