    The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment [Image 8 of 16]

    The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing returned home from a deployment to U.S. Central Command Jan. 29, 2025. The returning Guardsmen arrived in KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and co-workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)

