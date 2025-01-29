The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing returned home from a deployment to U.S. Central Command Jan. 29, 2025. The returning Guardsmen arrived in KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and co-workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)