Family members of a Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen take imagery as they wait to great their loved one at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Jan, 29 2025. The returning Guardsmen arrived in KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and co-workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 10:35
|Photo ID:
|8849272
|VIRIN:
|252901-Z-NQ177-1599
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.67 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.