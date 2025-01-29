The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members of a Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen take imagery as they wait to great their loved one at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Jan, 29 2025. The returning Guardsmen arrived in KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and co-workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Shawn Monk)