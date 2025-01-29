Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment [Image 14 of 16]

    The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Wing returned home from a deployment to U.S. Central Command Jan. 29, 2025. The returning Guardsmen in a KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and co-workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 10:35
    Photo ID: 8849269
    VIRIN: 252901-Z-NQ177-1571
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 20.97 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

