Date Taken: 01.28.2025 Date Posted: 01.31.2025 10:35 Photo ID: 8849269 VIRIN: 252901-Z-NQ177-1571 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 20.97 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.