The Long Wait Ends: PA Air National Guardsmen Reunite with Family after Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 aircraft taxis to park at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh Jan. 29, 2025. The returning Guardsmen on board were reunited with friends, family and co-workers after returning from a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)