    Welcome Home [Image 10 of 13]

    Welcome Home

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing return home from a deployment to U.S. Central Command Jan. 29, 2025. The returning Guardsmen arrived in four KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and co-workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 8848981
    VIRIN: 250129-Z-OK627-1110
    Resolution: 1560x1950
    Size: 693.02 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    USAF
    deployment
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW

