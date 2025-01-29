Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric Goodman, a 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron E-11A pilot, performs preflight checks before a memorial flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025, marking the 5th anniversary of an E-11A crash that claimed the lives of two 430th EECS pilots. Lt. Col. Paul Voss and Capt. Ryan Phaneuff, flying under the callsign Black Wolf 01, lost their lives while attempting an emergency landing of their damaged aircraft in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan Jan. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 05:02
    Photo ID: 8848873
    VIRIN: 250127-F-TV052-1031
    Resolution: 5173x3442
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later
    Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later
    Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later
    Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Black Wolf 01&rsquo;s Legacy: Five Years Later

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    E-11A
    Black Wolf 01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download