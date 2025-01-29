Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric Goodman, a 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron E-11A pilot, performs preflight checks before a memorial flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025, marking the 5th anniversary of an E-11A crash that claimed the lives of two 430th EECS pilots. Lt. Col. Paul Voss and Capt. Ryan Phaneuff, flying under the callsign Black Wolf 01, lost their lives while attempting an emergency landing of their damaged aircraft in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan Jan. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)