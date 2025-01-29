Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A memorial dedicated to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul “Tabs” Voss and Capt. Ryan “Fogg” Phaneuff flies in the back of an E-11A over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025, on the fifth anniversary of the tragic crash that claimed the pilots’ lives. Voss and Phaneuff, flying under the callsign Black Wolf 01, lost their lives while attempting an emergency Landing of their damaged aircraft in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan Jan. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)