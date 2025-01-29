Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later [Image 2 of 4]

    Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randell McCart, the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron commander, and Maj. Eric Goodman, a 430th EECS E-11A pilot, hold up a memorial dedicated to two fallen E-11 A pilots in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025, marking the 5th anniversary of an E-11A crash that claimed the lives of two 430th EECS pilots, Lt. Col. Paul “Tabs” Voss and Capt. Ryan “Fogg” Phaneuff. “Tabs and Fogg were integral members of the Black Wolf pack and will forever be etched into our collective memory and heritage,” said McCart. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    memorial
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    E-11A
    Black Wolf 01

