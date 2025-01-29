Black Wolf 01’s Legacy: Five Years Later

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randell McCart, the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron commander, and Maj. Eric Goodman, a 430th EECS E-11A pilot, hold up a memorial dedicated to two fallen E-11 A pilots in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025, marking the 5th anniversary of an E-11A crash that claimed the lives of two 430th EECS pilots, Lt. Col. Paul “Tabs” Voss and Capt. Ryan “Fogg” Phaneuff. “Tabs and Fogg were integral members of the Black Wolf pack and will forever be etched into our collective memory and heritage,” said McCart. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)