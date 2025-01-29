Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer flies through Tumon Bay to land at Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer flies through Tumon Bay to land at Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., flies near Tumon Bay to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 29, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

