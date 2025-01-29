A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer flies through Tumon Bay to land at Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., flies near Tumon Bay to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 29, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)
