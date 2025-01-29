Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer flies through Tumon Bay to land at Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer flies through Tumon Bay to land at Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., flies near Tumon Bay to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 29, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 21:59
    Photo ID: 8848545
    VIRIN: 250129-F-B1640-1026
    Resolution: 2653x1765
    Size: 123.31 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

