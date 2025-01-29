Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nebraska visits South Kitsap NJROTC [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Nebraska visits South Kitsap NJROTC

    PORT ORCHARD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    Master Chief Yeoman Christopher Olin, chief of the boat of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) blue crew, gives a presentation about the submarine force to members of South Kitsap High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps in Port Orchard, Wash., Jan. 27, 2025. Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nebraska visits South Kitsap NJROTC [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NJROTC
    USS Nebraska
    Submarine Group 9
    SUBGRU-9

