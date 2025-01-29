USS Nebraska visits South Kitsap NJROTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Yeoman Christopher Olin, chief of the boat of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) blue crew, gives a presentation about the submarine force to members of South Kitsap High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps in Port Orchard, Wash., Jan. 27, 2025. Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)