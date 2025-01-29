Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President’s Day graphic created for the observance of President’s Day for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 30, 2025. This Graphic was created as a TASK to observe honoring leadership and service celebrating President’s Day with the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force Reserve graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)