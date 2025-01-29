Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners January 30, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250130-N-LN782-1581 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 30, 2025) Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, presents the Military Order of the World Wars Award of Merit Award to Seaman McKaili England during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher O’Grady)