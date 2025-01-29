Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners January 30, 2025 [Image 13 of 20]

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners January 30, 2025

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250130-N-LN782-1571 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 30, 2025) Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, presents the Navy League Award to Seaman James Young during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher O’Grady)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 15:11
    Photo ID: 8847868
    VIRIN: 250130-N-LN782-1571
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners January 30, 2025 [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GRADUATION
    PIR
    BOOTCAMP
    AWARD WINNERS

