Recruit Training Command Pass in Review January 30, 2025

250130-N-LN782-1435 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 30, 2025) Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, inspects the Honor Guard during U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass in Review in Great Lakes, Illinois, Jan. 30, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)