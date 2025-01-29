Recruit Training Command Pass in Review January 30, 2025

250130-N-LN782-1294 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 30, 2025) Guests of graduating Sailors cheer for graduating divisions during U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass in Review in Great Lakes, Illinois, Jan. 30, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 15:11
|Photo ID:
|8847863
|VIRIN:
|250130-N-LN782-1294
|Resolution:
|6012x4008
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
