Recruit Training Command Pass in Review January 30, 2025

250130-N-LN782-1235 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 30, 2025) Recruits march in formation before their pass-in-review ceremony inside Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass in Review in Great Lakes, Illinois, Jan. 30, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)