Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Learning how to fall correctly [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Learning how to fall correctly

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Command Sgt. Major Francisco Gonzalez demonstrates how to properly fall as members of the 804th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, start their week-long Modern Army Combative Program at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 30.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 11:50
    Photo ID: 8847622
    VIRIN: 250130-O-HX738-4417
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning how to fall correctly [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keeping your guard up
    Keeping the initiative
    Learning how to fall correctly
    Getting on their feet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    804th Medical Brigade
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    U.S. Army reserve
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Modern Army Combative Program (MACP)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download