Members of the 804th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, watch as Maj. David Smith and Command Sgt. Major Francisco Gonzalez show how to regain your footing as part of the Modern Army Combative Program at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 30.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8847621
|VIRIN:
|250130-O-HX738-8216
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping the initiative [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.