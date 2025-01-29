Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EMF Kilo holds quarterly awards ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EMF Kilo holds quarterly awards ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo take a group photo after the fiscal year 2025 quarter 2 EMF Kilo awards ceremony on the quarterdeck on January 30, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 10:52
    Photo ID: 8847543
    VIRIN: 250130-N-FB730-1032
    Resolution: 6591x4366
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMF Kilo holds quarterly awards ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EMF Kilo holds quarterly awards ceremony
    NMCCL holds quarterly awards ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    EMF Kilo
    EMF-Kilo
    Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download