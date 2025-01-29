A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 06:30
|Photo ID:
|8847322
|VIRIN:
|250119-F-XM616-1288
|Resolution:
|5659x3765
|Size:
|21.49 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fueling the fight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.