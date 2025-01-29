Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the fight [Image 5 of 7]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II prepares to receive fuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 06:31
    Photo ID: 8847320
    VIRIN: 250119-F-XM616-1254
    Resolution: 5138x2890
    Size: 12.1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Fueling the fight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

