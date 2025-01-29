Fueling the fight

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fires flares over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. The F-15E is deployed within the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security, and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
