    Fueling the fight [Image 3 of 7]

    Fueling the fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. Aerial refueling enables extended range for fighter and cargo aircraft operating within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 06:31
    Photo ID: 8847318
    VIRIN: 250119-F-XM616-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

