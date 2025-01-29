Fueling the fight

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to receive fuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. Aerial refueling enables extended range for fighter and cargo aircraft operating within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
