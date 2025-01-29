Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51 FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief and a 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot conduct post-flight checks at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Osan personnel deployed to Kunsan AB during Beverly Herd 25-2 to conduct agile combat employment dispersal operations. The exercise was designed to test and enhance readiness capabilities of rapidly generating airpower from an alternate operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 8847315
    VIRIN: 250129-F-PT849-1217
    Resolution: 5882x3676
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, 51 FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    51 FW
    36 FS
    Beverly Herd
    Agile Combat Employment
    36 FGS

