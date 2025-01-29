51 FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief and a 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot conduct post-flight checks at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Osan personnel deployed to Kunsan AB during Beverly Herd 25-2 to conduct agile combat employment dispersal operations. The exercise was designed to test and enhance readiness capabilities of rapidly generating airpower from an alternate operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)