51 FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

A 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief stands by as a 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot prepares to taxi at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Airmen and aircraft from the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan AB operated out of Kunsan AB to execute an agile combat employment dispersal exercise. ACE uses a network of smaller dispersed locations to combat adversary threats and maintain air power operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)