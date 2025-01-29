U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Speranza, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron maintainer, ties up cables on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Speranza and other personnel assigned to Osan AB generated airpower out of an alternate operation location in a show of agile combat employment capabilities during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 07:37
|Photo ID:
|8847313
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-PT849-1176
|Resolution:
|402x251
|Size:
|27.16 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51 FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.