51 FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Speranza, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron maintainer, ties up cables on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Speranza and other personnel assigned to Osan AB generated airpower out of an alternate operation location in a show of agile combat employment capabilities during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)