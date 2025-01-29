Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51 FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 8 of 10]

    51 FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Speranza, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron maintainer, ties up cables on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Speranza and other personnel assigned to Osan AB generated airpower out of an alternate operation location in a show of agile combat employment capabilities during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 8847313
    VIRIN: 250129-F-PT849-1176
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    ACE
    51 FW
    36 FS
    Beverly Herd
    Agile Combat Employment
    36 FGS

