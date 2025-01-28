Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250129-N-PV363-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) chain a MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to the ship’s flight deck while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 03:37
    Photo ID: 8847301
    VIRIN: 250129-N-PV363-1051
    Resolution: 5457x3384
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Flight Operations
    LHA 6
    USS America
    MH 60S

