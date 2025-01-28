Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACOM deployers return home [Image 5 of 5]

    PACOM deployers return home

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron return from a recent deployment to Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, in support of Air Force Pacific Command, Jan. 29, 2025. The returning deployers were welcomed home by leadership, family and friends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 15:16
    Photo ID: 8846754
    VIRIN: 250129-Z-UQ780-1104
    Resolution: 4902x3262
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    This work, PACOM deployers return home [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    PACOM
    National Guard
    117ARW

