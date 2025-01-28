PACOM deployers return home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kamisha Smith, 117th Maintenance Squadron commander, Alabama Air National Guard, welcomes home members returning from a deployment, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2025. Smith along with other wing leadership from the 117th and the 99th Air Refueling Squadrom greeted everyone as they stepped off the jet to welcome them home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)