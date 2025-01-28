Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACOM deployers return home

    PACOM deployers return home

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kamisha Smith, 117th Maintenance Squadron commander, Alabama Air National Guard, welcomes home members returning from a deployment, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2025. Smith along with other wing leadership from the 117th and the 99th Air Refueling Squadrom greeted everyone as they stepped off the jet to welcome them home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    Air National Guard
    Homecoming
    National Guard
    117ARW

