Watercolor of DT

First attempt at a portrait (from a photo) using watercolor of CPT DT SEAWOLF. I am still getting a hang of it; it has been several decades since I painted in school. I used Japanese Watercolor for the first time which is called Gansai Tambi 顔彩耽美 呉竹 Kuretake 48 seto 顔彩耽美 48色セット, Sumi ink brush set, and Water-soluble Ink from Winsor & Newton with a Glass Dip Pen. On Grumbacher Cold Press 140lb paper (not the best paper, it is suitable for testing). It is a part of my Water-soluble painting experiments. Painted this at night during the weekend.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8846532
|VIRIN:
|250129-N-KF756-5271
|Resolution:
|2250x2747
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
