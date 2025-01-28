Watercolor of DT

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    First attempt at a portrait (from a photo) using watercolor of CPT DT SEAWOLF. I am still getting a hang of it; it has been several decades since I painted in school. I used Japanese Watercolor for the first time which is called Gansai Tambi 顔彩耽美 呉竹 Kuretake 48 seto 顔彩耽美 48色セット, Sumi ink brush set, and Water-soluble Ink from Winsor & Newton with a Glass Dip Pen. On Grumbacher Cold Press 140lb paper (not the best paper, it is suitable for testing). It is a part of my Water-soluble painting experiments. Painted this at night during the weekend.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 12:17
    Photo ID: 8846532
    VIRIN: 250129-N-KF756-5271
    Resolution: 2250x2747
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Art
    Seahawk
    watercolor
    Seawolf
    NAWDC
    RWWS

