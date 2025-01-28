Watercolor of DT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First attempt at a portrait (from a photo) using watercolor of CPT DT SEAWOLF. I am still getting a hang of it; it has been several decades since I painted in school. I used Japanese Watercolor for the first time which is called Gansai Tambi 顔彩耽美 呉竹 Kuretake 48 seto 顔彩耽美 48色セット, Sumi ink brush set, and Water-soluble Ink from Winsor & Newton with a Glass Dip Pen. On Grumbacher Cold Press 140lb paper (not the best paper, it is suitable for testing). It is a part of my Water-soluble painting experiments. Painted this at night during the weekend.