Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Altadena, California (January 28, 2025) - FEMA helps LA wildfires survivors at the Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 12:18
    Photo ID: 8846509
    VIRIN: 250128-D-IK031-3987
    Resolution: 5802x3868
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena
    FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena
    FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena
    FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena
    FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Altadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DR4856

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download