ShOC-N Capstone, human-machine teaming experimentation to optimize the kill chain

U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard Airmen, United Kingdom and Royal Canadian Air Force members participate in the multi-national Tactical Operations Center-Light cell during Shadow Operations Center – Nellis’ Capstone 24B experiment event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 2-12, 2024. The 805th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the ShOC-N, executed the second of two capstone events experimenting with and developing tactics, techniques, and procedures for integrated two-way kill-chain automation between the operational and tactical command and control including battle management levels, to create competitive advantages for the United States and its allies and partners. (The image has been altered by blurring badges, screens, and whiteboards for security purposes and it has been cropped to focus on the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)