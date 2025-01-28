Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ShOC-N Capstone, human-machine teaming experimentation to optimize the kill chain [Image 25 of 25]

    ShOC-N Capstone, human-machine teaming experimentation to optimize the kill chain

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard Airmen, United Kingdom and Royal Canadian Air Force members participate in the multi-national Tactical Operations Center-Light cell during Shadow Operations Center – Nellis’ Capstone 24B experiment event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 2-12, 2024. The 805th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the ShOC-N, executed the second of two capstone events experimenting with and developing tactics, techniques, and procedures for integrated two-way kill-chain automation between the operational and tactical command and control including battle management levels, to create competitive advantages for the United States and its allies and partners. (The image has been altered by blurring badges, screens, and whiteboards for security purposes and it has been cropped to focus on the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    human-machine teaming
    decision advantage
    ShOC-N Capstone 24B experimentation
    multi-national TOC-L
    coalition integration UK and Canada

