Media covers KC-46 groundbreaking

Media outlets interview with U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, following the KC-46 groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. During his remarks, Szczepanik discussed the strategic impact the next generation refueler will have on extending U.S. global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
